COVID-19 Tally in Singapore Exceeds 41,000 Ahead of 2nd Phase of Lockdown Ease - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Singapore has increased by 247 to 41,216, showing an upward trend compared to the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday as the country prepares to move to the second phase of lifting its coronavirus lockdown.

On Tuesday, the daily increase was 151, with a total of 40,969.

"As of 17 June 2020, 12pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 247 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Based on our investigations so far, there are 5 cases in the community, of whom 2 are Singaporeans/Permanent Residents and 3 are Work Pass holders," the ministry said in a statement.

Starting Friday, the city-state will be implementing the second phase of lifting its shutdown measures, as the first phase has not resulted in increased infection rates.