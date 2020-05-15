UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Tally In Singapore Grows By 793 Amid Lockdown Ease- Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 09:59 PM

COVID-19 Tally in Singapore Grows by 793 Amid Lockdown Ease- Health Ministry

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Singapore has increased by 793 to 26,891, the Health Ministry said on Friday, as the country begins to ease the lockdown measures introduced over the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Singapore has increased by 793 to 26,891, the Health Ministry said on Friday, as the country begins to ease the lockdown measures introduced over the coronavirus.

"As of 15 May 2020, 12 pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 793 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. There is one Singaporean/ Permanent Resident case," the ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the authorities partially eased the lockdown measures, allowing certain businesses to operate within strict guidelines.

Related Topics

Singapore May 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

2 hours ago

Russia launches virus antibody testing, says footb ..

2 minutes ago

US Capital Area Registers First Decline in New COV ..

2 minutes ago

Pentagon Reports 77 New Coronavirus Cases Within U ..

2 minutes ago

US Special Envoy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister ..

2 minutes ago

US Expects to Have One or More COVID-19 Vaccines b ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.