COVID-19 Tally in Singapore Grows by 793 Amid Lockdown Ease- Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Singapore has increased by 793 to 26,891, the Health Ministry said on Friday, as the country begins to ease the lockdown measures introduced over the coronavirus.

"As of 15 May 2020, 12 pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 793 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. There is one Singaporean/ Permanent Resident case," the ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the authorities partially eased the lockdown measures, allowing certain businesses to operate within strict guidelines.