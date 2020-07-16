COVID-19 Tally in South Africa Tops 300,000 Amid High Infection Rate - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) South Africa confirmed 12,757 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which is in line with the recent spike in infection rate, and the overall tally reached 311,049, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Moreover, the COVID-19 death toll rose by 107 over the given period and reached 4,453.

At the same time, more than half of all those infected have already recovered.

South Africa has extended a state of emergency until mid-August amid a surge in COVID-19 cases ” the country has been registering over 10,000 cases per day on average over the past week.

Nonetheless, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that strict lockdown would not be imposed across the country but announced that wearing face masks was now mandatory in closed public spaces and outdoors.