COVID-19 Tally in Switzerland Grows by 15 as Country Lifts Lockdown - Health Authority

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Switzerland has increased by 15, the Federal Office for Public Health said on Tuesday, as the country eases its coronavirus restrictions.

On Monday, the daily case growth was at 10.

There have been 15 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, making the total number 30,761, as well as 6 fatalities, putting the death toll at 1,648.

The country has conducted a total of 375,115 COVID-19 tests.

On April 27, the country launched the first stage of lifting the restrictions adopted to stop the spread of the disease, opening hair salons, flower shops, hospitals, and self-service facilities. The second phase was started on May 11, opening Primary and lower secondary schools, as well as all shops and markets, museums, and libraries. Religious services will be allowed starting May 28. The third phase is scheduled for June 8.