COVID-19 Tally In Turkey Rises By 2,936 To 117,589 Over Past Day - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Turkey has increased by 2,936 over the past day and surpassed 117,000, while the number of deaths has grown by 89 to 3,081, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

"Today, 2,936 new cases have been identified, with a total of 117,589 infected.

We lost 89 patients today, and the overall number of deaths is 3,081. [A total of] 5,231 patients recovered today, while overall number of recoveries is 44,022," Koca wrote on Twitter.

The health minister also stated that Turkey had passed a peak of the outbreak, noting that the country's fatality rate was currently the lowest in comparison with European countries.

