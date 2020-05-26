COVID-19 Tally in US Increases by More Than 20,600 in 24 Hours - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has increased by 20,634 in the last 24 hours, showing a decrease in the number of daily new cases, while the number of deaths has increased by 633, according to the database maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

On Sunday, the COVID-19 tally in the US increased by 21,675, while the number of fatalities grew by 1,108.

The US has a total of 1,653,904 cases, with the death toll of 97,948.