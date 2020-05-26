UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Tally In US Increases By More Than 20,600 In 24 Hours - Johns Hopkins University

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

COVID-19 Tally in US Increases by More Than 20,600 in 24 Hours - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has increased by 20,634 in the last 24 hours, showing a decrease in the number of daily new cases, while the number of deaths has increased by 633, according to the database maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

On Sunday, the COVID-19 tally in the US increased by 21,675, while the number of fatalities grew by 1,108.

The US has a total of 1,653,904 cases, with the death toll of 97,948.

Related Topics

United States Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Government: Over two million COVID-19 tests co ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review ..

2 hours ago

UAE, UN host virtual gathering with OIC members, c ..

3 hours ago

ERC distributes 770 tonnes of food aid to resident ..

4 hours ago

Record 6,977 new COVID-19 cases in India

6 hours ago

Kuwait confirms 665 cases, nine deaths from COVID- ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.