Sun 14th June 2020

COVID-19 Tally in Uzbekistan Nears 5,000 As Lockdown Expires on Monday - Health Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) One day before Uzbekistan is due to end its lockdown, the Central Asian country confirmed 97 new coronavirus cases, down from 128 on Saturday, and thus the overall tally reached 4,994, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

In May, Uzbekistan extended the coronavirus-related restriction until June 15, but the country has already lifted some measures.

In particular, movement between regions is allowed, places of worship are reopened and public transport is operating again.

"As of June 14, 2020, 10:00 [local time, 05:00 GMT] the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan is 4,994," the ministry said in its official Telegram channel.

No COVID-19 carriers died over the given period, and the death toll remained at 19. At the same time, the number of recoveries reached 3,874.

