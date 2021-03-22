COVID-19 Testing Capacity in Syria Still Low Leading to Concerns Over Disease Spread - MSF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Syria's low COVID-19 testing capacity has made it difficult to trace the spread of the disease throughout the pandemic to date, Michiel Hofman, the director of operations at Doctors Without Borders (MSF), told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Syria's low COVID-19 testing capacity has made it difficult to trace the spread of the disease throughout the pandemic to date, Michiel Hofman, the director of operations at Doctors Without Borders (MSF), told Sputnik in an interview.

According to data published by the World Health Organization, the government of Syria has reported 16,656 cases of COVID-19 as of March 16, with a further 21,072 positive tests registered in northwest Syria and 8,743 cases reported in northeast Syria.

In neighboring Lebanon, more than 430,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, and Hofman said that the low supply of test kits in Syria may explain why the country has reported fewer cases.

"The problem of inadequate supply of testing materials means that for now, it looks like the pandemic is not as severe in these areas as in other places in the middle East, but for a large part also we don't know, because unless you test people, you don't really know what the real scale of the COVID-19 impact is directly in terms of infections," the MSF director of operations said.

Countries across the globe have gone into recession as a result of the coronavirus disease pandemic, and Hofman said that Syria had not been spared from the financial instability.

"It [COVID-19] added to an already quite severe economic situation and that is relevant in the whole of Syria and the northern parts are not excluded from that, and then with the pandemic on top of that, and the restrictions on travel, supplies, and even trade only increased the precarious economic situation, which obviously has a lot of consequences for people's health and wellbeing and the need for medical care," the MSF director of operations said.

Syria is set to receive its first tranche of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility, the global vaccine distribution initiative led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Gavi vaccine alliance, but Hofman noted that deliveries were set to cover just one-fifth of the population.

"And now the big question is also the vaccination of the population because these areas that are, at the moment, outside of the control of the government in Damascus, would rely for the vaccination on the United Nations-WHO COVAX Facility, but that only foresees to provide vaccines for 20 percent of the population, notably the most vulnerable, the health workers and the elderly, so what then happens with the rest of the population is still a big question mark," the official remarked.

Public health officials in Syria have already authorized the use of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, and the country's ambassador in Moscow, Riad Haddad, told Sputnik in late February that deliveries were expected in the near future.

The World Food Programme (WFP) announced in late February that food insecurity in Syria had reached record levels as a result of the job losses and economic instability triggered by the global health pandemic.

WFP estimates that the number of Syrians who are severely food insecure, meaning that they cannot survive without food assistance, doubled in 2020 to 1.3 million.