COVID-19 Tests To Be Available In Russia's Northernmost Town In August - Response Center

4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 06:00 AM

COVID-19 Tests to Be Available in Russia's Northernmost Town in August - Response Center

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Modern equipment has been delivered to Russia's northernmost town of Pevek to diagnose COVID-19 among local residents, the response center of the Chukotka Autonomous Region said on Thursday.

"The equipment for the polymerase chain reaction laboratory has been delivered to Pevek.

By mid-August, the laboratory will start to work and be able to identify up to 27 infection diseases, including the coronavirus," the response center said in a statement.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 15 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 620,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Chukotka Autonomous Region has confirmed 148 COVID-19 cases so far, with 142 recoveries and two fatalities.

