COVID-19 Threat Likely to Speed Up Withdrawal of US Troops From Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The current COVID-19 pandemic will likely accelerate the process of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan stipulated in the agreement between the Taliban and Washington, while the reported US intention to temporarily consolidate its forces at bases in some parts of the country in light of coronavirus risks for the military is the "safest way to carry out the withdrawal," experts told Sputnik.

The US-Taliban deal was reached on February 29. The agreement was set to pave the way for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country within 14 months, and the beginning of intra-Afghan talks. Kabul, however, took issue with the agreement's stipulation that 5,000 Taliban prisoners would be released, which triggered a new wave of violence by the Taliban and suspended the talks. On Monday, NBC reported that US President Donald Trump pushed his advisers to accelerate the withdrawal from Afghanistan because US troops were vulnerable to the coronavirus. The broadcaster also said that a more likely outcome in the current situation would be to consolidate American forces at bases in one or two parts of the country.

"I do not think the virus situation will directly drive US policy with regard to troop levels in Afghanistan, but it will be an indirect influence. For example, as virus-related regulations, such as quarantine, affect the US ability to deploy and support troops abroad, that may result in a de facto drawdown, because troops that return as scheduled are not replaced with new troops. As for consolidation, yes that is a more likely scenario even without the virus situation because it just makes things easier for the US logistically," Kanishkan Sathasivam, a professor of international relations in the Department of Political Science at Salem State University, told Sputnik.

According to Sathasivam, the future of the Afghan peace process largely depends on the Taliban's actions, as the country's government has understandable concerns regarding the sincerity of movement's intentions to find a political solution to the issue.

"The peace process with the Taliban has remained on track so far but there will be upheavals now and then. The big question, which will continue to persist, is the Taliban's behavior. It will be guided by whether they are sincere about seeking a political solution for the country or if this all is just a tactical ploy to gain an advantage for themselves. I think, this is also why things have not moved forward smoothly in the negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government, because the government justifiably is not convinced of the Taliban's sincerity and understands full well what could happen in the country once the international forces are completely withdrawn," the expert said.

Meanwhile, the director for Afghanistan and Pakistan Studies at the middle East Institute, Marvin G. Weinbaum, told Sputnik that the COVID-19 threat would likely accelerate the withdrawal of troops, as Trump was seeking to do it as fast as possible even out of the coronavirus context.

"In all likelihood, it will quicken the withdrawal of US troops. Trump has always wanted as many out as possible, before the Republication presidential convention," Weinbaum stated, adding that the consolidation of troops "may be the safest way to carry out the withdrawal."

At the same time, the expert is skeptical about the possibility of reaching an agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government, saying that this could happen only in extraordinary scenarios.

"It is highly doubtful that there will ever be ruling out a major change in the balance of forces in the field or a collapse of the Afghan state from within a comprehensive agreement to end of the Afghan conflict," the expert concluded.