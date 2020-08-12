UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Threatens Efforts To Control HIV, Other Diseases In The Americas - PAHO

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 02:50 AM

COVID-19 Threatens Efforts to Control HIV, Other Diseases in the Americas - PAHO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The novel coronavirus pandemic risks undermining efforts to control a host of other infectious diseases in the Americas, including HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and hepatitis, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa Etienne said in a press release.

"With more than 10.5 million cases of COVID-19 in the Americas and 100,000 new cases being reported every day, countries can't delay the fight against COVID-19, but we must not let COVID-19 delay us in completing our unfinished agenda of eliminating and controlling infectious diseases from our region," Etienne said in the release on Tuesday.

Etienne noted that eight in ten nations in Latin America and the Caribbean have reported difficulties delivering tuberculosis treatments, which could turn manageable cases of TB into active infections.

Similarly, 30 percent of people living with HIV are avoiding seeking care and antiretroviral medications are in limited supply, Etienne said. Disruptions in hepatitis screenings, key for detection and treatment, were also reported by a third of the countries, she added.

In October 2019, PAHO's member states committed to a region-wide effort to eliminate more than 30 communicable diseases and related conditions in the Americas by 2030, according to the release.

Related Topics

October 2019 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC Chief condemns Turkish threats against UAE

2 hours ago

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

5 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

6 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

6 hours ago

RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be E ..

2 hours ago

US Air Force Completes Enhancement of Amari Base i ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.