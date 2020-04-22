Covid-19 Threatens Global Climate Despite Drop in Emissions - World Meteorological Org.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The temporary reduction of greenhouse gas pollution due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will have little impact on the long-term threat of global warming, in part because recoveries from past crises typically result in higher rates of emissions than before each crisis began, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned in a press release on Wednesday.

"Carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations at key reporting stations remain at record levels," the release said. "It is therefore important that post COVID-19 stimulus packages help the economic grow back greener.

"

The release noted that previous economic crises have often been followed by recovery associated with much higher emission growth than before the crisis.

In addition, the threat of extreme weather events such as hurricanes and record-setting heat waves will not go away because of the coronavirus, the release added.

The release coincided with Earth Day, an annual celebration marked by tree-planting and cleanup events organized by environmental groups.