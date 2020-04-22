UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Threatens Global Climate Despite Drop In Emissions - World Meteorological Org.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Covid-19 Threatens Global Climate Despite Drop in Emissions - World Meteorological Org.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The temporary reduction of greenhouse gas pollution due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will have little impact on the long-term threat of global warming, in part because recoveries from past crises typically result in higher rates of emissions than before each crisis began, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned in a press release on Wednesday.

"Carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations at key reporting stations remain at record levels," the release said. "It is therefore important that post COVID-19 stimulus packages help the economic grow back greener.

"

The release noted that previous economic crises have often been followed by recovery associated with much higher emission growth than before the crisis.

In addition, the threat of extreme weather events such as hurricanes and record-setting heat waves will not go away because of the coronavirus, the release added.

The release coincided with Earth Day, an annual celebration marked by tree-planting and cleanup events organized by environmental groups.

Related Topics

Weather World Gas Post From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

26 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

41 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation hol ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC announces programmes supporting UAE-wide vol ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders dispatch of Ramadan packs to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.