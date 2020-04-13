UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Threatens To Embolden Jihadists, Terrorists Of Extreme Left-Right Divide - Report

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

COVID-19 Threatens to Embolden Jihadists, Terrorists of Extreme Left-Right Divide - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Fallout from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic threatens to create new narratives to inspire Islamist extremists, as well as secular extremists on the left and the right, leading to an increase in terrorist attacks, a report from the Soufan Center said on Monday.

"COVID-19 is a rare event that offers a range of terrorist and extremist groups with an opening to bolster or promote their ideologies and narratives. The aftermath of the pandemic will also lead to a litany of new grievances, while profoundly exacerbating existing grievances from race and religion to economics and the environment," the release said.

Jihadists will attempt to portray the pandemic as "God's will" and have already increased their attacks in Africa's Sahel religion and in large swaths of East Africa as a result of the virus, the release said.

Extreme right-wing groups, including white supremacists, will use the pandemic to promote hatred of immigrants and non-whites, as evidenced by recent reports of Asians in the United States being targeted by hate crimes, the report also said.

Thus far, left-wing extremism has been overshadowed by jihadists and white supremacists. However, the pandemic also exposes several issues long promoted by a mix of left-wing extremists, including economic inequality, the report added.

Many expect the pandemic to result in a crippling recession, possibly even a depression, worsening socio-economic conditions for millions across the world and contributing to even greater disparity between the rich and poor, according to the report.

