UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 To Potentially Increase Child Mortality In Developing Countries By 45% - Malpass

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:27 PM

COVID-19 to Potentially Increase Child Mortality in Developing Countries By 45% - Malpass

The novel coronavirus pandemic will likely drive up child mortality rates in developing countries by slightly less than a half of the current rate, World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The novel coronavirus pandemic will likely drive up child mortality rates in developing countries by slightly less than a half of the current rate, World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday.

"Our early estimates suggest a potential increase of up to 45 percent in child mortality because of health service shortfalls and reduction in access to food," Malpass said during a virtual discussion ahead of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual meetings next week.

Malpass said the World Bank estimates the increases in child mortality to persist in the coming years.

The World Bank president also said the difficulties in administering education amid pandemic can lead to significant issues for the developing countries in the future.

"Since the outbreak, more than 1.6 billion children in developing countries have been out of school because of COVID-19, implying a potential loss of as much as $10 trillion in lifetime earning for these students," Malpass said.

The World Bank is doing everything possible to bolster the health and education capabilities of countries in need, Malpass added.

Related Topics

World Bank Education David Lead Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Faces more important for humans than dogs: study

31 minutes ago

Amb Aftab Khokhar presents credentials as Pakistan ..

31 minutes ago

Fears of toxic fuel leak as sea creatures die in R ..

31 minutes ago

Trump Permits Energy Company to Transport More Pet ..

31 minutes ago

&quot;Kheta&quot; interactive advanced platform ma ..

46 minutes ago

Bee’ah hosts weekly series on &#039;Recycled Arc ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.