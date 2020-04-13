UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Toll In Hungary Grows To 1,458 With 109 Fatalities - Government

Mon 13th April 2020





MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Hungary has increased to a total of 1,458, including 109 fatalities, according to an update from the Hungarian government's COVID-19 task force on Monday.

The latest update from Hungary on Sunday stated 1,410 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 99 fatalities.

Recovery cases are at 120, the task force said on its website.

According to the update, an airplane carrying 1,365 masks from China landed in Budapest earlier in the day. Hungary expects to receive six more Chinese flights with medical supplies throughout Monday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto was cited as saying.

