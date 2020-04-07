COVID-19 Toll in Indonesia Tops 2,700, Death Toll Increases to 221 - Health Ministry

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Indonesia has grown to 2,738, including 221 fatalities, the Indonesian Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Indonesia has grown to 2,738, including 221 fatalities, the Indonesian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The latest update from Indonesia on Monday stated 2,491 confirmed cases, including 209 fatalities.

According to the ministry, 204 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared COVID-19 a public health emergency in the end of March. As part of measures to curb the spread of infection, Indonesia temporarily suspended foreign arrivals and transit. However, the authorities did not ban public gatherings and allowed expats to return home for the holy month of Ramadan, citing economic reasons.

Indonesian officials believe that hot weather and humidity in the country will slow down the coronavirus from spreading.