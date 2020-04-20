COVID-19 Toll in Lithuania Reaches 1,326 - Government

Lithuania has verified 28 new cases of coronavirus infection over the past 24 hour hours, taking the toll to 1,326, the Lithuanian government's COVID-19 response center said on its website on Monday

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Lithuania has verified 28 new cases of coronavirus infection over the past 24 hour hours, taking the toll to 1,326, the Lithuanian government's COVID-19 response center said on its website on Monday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Lithuania has reached 37, while a total of 242 people have recovered, according to the center.

In the 24-hour period to Monday, the Lithuanian authorities had tested 2,310 people, which took the country's total to 66,352 tests, the center said.

Lithuania is still on a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, set to be lifted on April 27.