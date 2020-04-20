UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Toll In Lithuania Reaches 1,326 - Government

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 02:34 PM

COVID-19 Toll in Lithuania Reaches 1,326 - Government

Lithuania has verified 28 new cases of coronavirus infection over the past 24 hour hours, taking the toll to 1,326, the Lithuanian government's COVID-19 response center said on its website on Monday

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Lithuania has verified 28 new cases of coronavirus infection over the past 24 hour hours, taking the toll to 1,326, the Lithuanian government's COVID-19 response center said on its website on Monday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Lithuania has reached 37, while a total of 242 people have recovered, according to the center.

In the 24-hour period to Monday, the Lithuanian authorities had tested 2,310 people, which took the country's total to 66,352 tests, the center said.

Lithuania is still on a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, set to be lifted on April 27.

Related Topics

Lithuania April From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Seoul Resumes Recovery of War Remains As Pyongyang ..

2 minutes ago

Social distancing takes a hit as Taiwan baseball t ..

2 minutes ago

Singapore reports record jump in coronavirus cases ..

2 minutes ago

WHO chief urges G20 nations to lift coronavirus-re ..

50 seconds ago

ANA slashes profit forecast by 71% because of pand ..

51 seconds ago

Syria regime under world scrutiny

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.