COVID-19 Toll in Lithuania Reaches 1,410 - Government

Lithuania has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,410, the Lithuanian government's COVID-19 response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Lithuania has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,410, the Lithuanian government's COVID-19 response center said on Friday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Lithuania has reached 40, while a total of 430 people have recovered, according to the center.

On Thursday, the Lithuanian authorities tested 7,401 people, which took the country's total to 90,992 tests, the center said.

Earlier this week, the Lithuanian government extended the coronavirus-related lockdown until May 11.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 190,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.