COVID-19 Toll in Norway Increases by 84 to Total of 7,250 Cases - Public Health Institute

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Norway has grown by 84 over the past day to a total of 7,250, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said on Wednesday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Norway has grown by 84 over the past day to a total of 7,250, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said on Wednesday.

The latest update from Norway on Tuesday stated 7,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

"A total of 7,250 people have contracted the coronavirus," the institute said in an update.

According to the communication, 182 people have died from COVID-19 in Norway to date, and 144 patients remain in hospitals.

Norway is among the countries which have begun gradually loosening the coronavirus-related control measures as the government has claimed taking the situation under control. Kindergartens open little by little, while schools and higher educational institutions are next in line.