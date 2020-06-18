COVID-19 Toll in Oman Rises by 739 to 26,818, Death Toll at 119 - Health Ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases in Oman has increased by 739, a downward trend compared to the previous day, to a total of 26,818, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Oman has increased by 739, a downward trend compared to the previous day, to a total of 26,818, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the daily increase was 810 cases.

According to the official statistics, 437 of the new cases are among non-Omanis.

At the same time, the death toll has increased by three to 119 and the recoveries have increased by 1,467 to a total of 13,264.

Earlier in the week, the authorities imposed a three-week lockdown on its Dhofar and Duqm regions in the face of last week's spike in new COVID-19 cases, which resulted in the highest daily increase of 1,404 on Sunday.