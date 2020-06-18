UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Toll In Oman Rises By 739 To 26,818, Death Toll At 119 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 07:44 PM

COVID-19 Toll in Oman Rises by 739 to 26,818, Death Toll at 119 - Health Ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases in Oman has increased by 739, a downward trend compared to the previous day, to a total of 26,818, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Oman has increased by 739, a downward trend compared to the previous day, to a total of 26,818, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the daily increase was 810 cases.

According to the official statistics, 437 of the new cases are among non-Omanis.

At the same time, the death toll has increased by three to 119 and the recoveries have increased by 1,467 to a total of 13,264.

Earlier in the week, the authorities imposed a three-week lockdown on its Dhofar and Duqm regions in the face of last week's spike in new COVID-19 cases, which resulted in the highest daily increase of 1,404 on Sunday.

Related Topics

Oman Same Sunday

Recent Stories

PCB shares update about contracts of all domestic ..

3 minutes ago

CPEC Phase-II to help revamp basic infrastructure, ..

11 minutes ago

Ajman’s Permanent Economic Development Committee ..

16 minutes ago

PM directs to expedite efforts for uniform syllabu ..

16 minutes ago

Naval chief expresses confidence over operational ..

28 minutes ago

Justice Isa’s wife records her statement before ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.