COVID-19 Toll In Palestine Exceeds 5,000 As 306 More Cases Recorded - Health Ministry

Tue 07th July 2020

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palestine has grown to 5,092 after a further 306 people have tested positive for the disease over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palestine has grown to 5,092 after a further 306 people have tested positive for the disease over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday.

Most of the new cases - 278 - were registered in the province of Hebron, the ministry said in its epidemiological report.

A total of 23 patients have been undergoing intensive medical treatment, with six of them receiving medical aid via lung ventilators, according to the report.

Another three people have fully recovered from the disease in the province of Nablus, the ministry added.

As of Tuesday, the total number of active cases amounts to 4,402, while the death toll and the tally of recoveries are 22 and 668, respectively.

On Sunday, President Mahmoud Abbas for the third time since early March extended the state of emergency for one month amid a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

The measure will allow the authorities to introduce additional coronavirus-related restrictions, such as extending lockdowns, limiting movement between cities and deploying security forces.

