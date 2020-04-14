COVID-19 Toll in Palestine Surpasses 300 - Authorities

The Palestinian authorities have verified a total of 309 COVID-19 cases as of Monday evening, spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said at a daily briefing

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The Palestinian authorities have verified a total of 309 COVID-19 cases as of Monday evening, spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said at a daily briefing.

Of total 309 cases, 260 cases were confirmed in the West Bank, 13 in the Gaza Strip, and 36 in East Jerusalem, Melhem said.

His previous update on COVID-19 in Palestine earlier in the day stated 271 cases, including three cases verified in the 24-hour period to early Monday.