COVID-19 Toll in US Rises by Over 61,300 to Top 3.2Mln in Past Day - Johns Hopkins

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) The United States recorded 61,352 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed count to 3,247,782, data published by Johns Hopkins University showed on Sunday.

A day earlier, the country registered a record daily increase of 66,627 cases and 802 fatalities.

As of Sunday, the COVID-19 death toll stands at 134,815, with 685 deaths recorded over the 24-hour period.

To date, 995,576 coronavirus patients have recovered in the US.

Meanwhile, on a global scale, there are more than 12.7 million coronavirus cases, with over 565,000 fatalities, Johns Hopkins University reported.