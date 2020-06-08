The total count of COVID-19 cases in the Yemeni provinces that are under the control of the internationally-recognized government has risen by two to 484, Yemen's Supreme National Emergency Committee said late on Sunday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The total count of COVID-19 cases in the Yemeni provinces that are under the control of the internationally-recognized government has risen by two to 484, Yemen's Supreme National Emergency Committee said late on Sunday.

A further two cases were registered in the Hadramaut region, the committee said in its report on the epidemiological situation.

The report said that another Yemeni citizen had died from the coronavirus in the southeastern province of Shabwah, which brings the death toll to 112. The tally of recoveries has reached 23 and the number of active cases now stands at 349.

The majority of COVID-19 cases - 128 - were recorded in Hadramaut, the committee added.

According to statistics provided by Yemen's Shia Houthi rebel movement, also known as Ansar Allah, the number of coronavirus cases in territories under its control stands at four, with one death and two recoveries.