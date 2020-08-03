COVID-19 Tracing App to Launch in Finland in Test Mode - Health Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Korona, a mobile application that can trace COVID-19 exposure among the population, will be launched in Finland in a test mode on Tuesday, the Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Monday.

"Test mode of the Korona smartphone app will be available on Tuesday, August 4. People themselves can contribute to preventing the spread of coronavirus and protect their own health and the health of their loved ones via the app," the THL said in a statement.

Korona allows coronavirus carriers to voluntarily enter information about their positive test to the app via a special code, which they receive in a health center.

Other users who might have come into contact with a possible COVID-19 carrier will then get a notification from Korona with instructions for further actions. The app allows all users to keep their anonymity.

The app is expected to be fully available by early September.

Finland has so far confirmed over 7,400 COVID-19 cases, nearly 7,000 recoveries and 319 related deaths. Over the past week, the country is reporting less than 20 new cases a day.