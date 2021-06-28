UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Travel Certificates Available In 20 EU Countries

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:50 PM

COVID-19 Travel Certificates Available in 20 EU Countries

Twenty EU nations are already issuing COVID-19 digital travel certificates that are scheduled to go into application officially from July 1, a European Commission spokesperson said Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Twenty EU nations are already issuing COVID-19 digital travel certificates that are scheduled to go into application officially from July 1, a European Commission spokesperson said Monday.

"We have 20 member states connected and issuing certificates," Johannes Bahrke, coordinating spokesperson for innovation and digital economy, told reporters.

The latest countries to join the quarantine-free travel scheme are Slovenia and Slovakia, he said. The seven holdouts are Cyprus, Hungary, Ireland, Malta, the Netherlands, Romania and Sweden.

EU-recognized "green passes" have also been introduced in Iceland and Norway, the European economic area countries, and talks are underway with Switzerland on mutual certificate recognition.

Related Topics

Norway Ireland Iceland Romania Slovakia Slovenia Switzerland Sweden Cyprus Malta Netherlands Hungary July From

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi previews Sharjah Oasis for Techno ..

6 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s re-export trade amounted to AED467.5 bn ..

6 minutes ago

Lavrov to Meet With Cavusoglu in Antalya on Wednes ..

42 seconds ago

Chinese Leader Says Grateful to Russia for Donated ..

44 seconds ago

Falls again mar Tour de France as Merlier wins sta ..

6 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather to prevail in city during next 4 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.