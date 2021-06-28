COVID-19 Travel Certificates Available in 20 EU Countries

Twenty EU nations are already issuing COVID-19 digital travel certificates that are scheduled to go into application officially from July 1, a European Commission spokesperson said Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Twenty EU nations are already issuing COVID-19 digital travel certificates that are scheduled to go into application officially from July 1, a European Commission spokesperson said Monday.

"We have 20 member states connected and issuing certificates," Johannes Bahrke, coordinating spokesperson for innovation and digital economy, told reporters.

The latest countries to join the quarantine-free travel scheme are Slovenia and Slovakia, he said. The seven holdouts are Cyprus, Hungary, Ireland, Malta, the Netherlands, Romania and Sweden.

EU-recognized "green passes" have also been introduced in Iceland and Norway, the European economic area countries, and talks are underway with Switzerland on mutual certificate recognition.