COVID-19 Trend in Russia Alarming Although Non-Lockdown Measures Being Taken - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The current coronavirus dynamics in Russia are alarming, although the authorities are taking the necessary non-lockdown measures to curb the spread of the disease, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"An upward trend [in infections] is predicted, which requires additional measures. You can see that additional measures are being taken, these are not lockdown measures, but regulatory measures, and as such, each region is taking the appropriate decisions taking into account their specific circumstances.

However, the trend, as has been said many times before, is alarming. The pandemic is developing," Peskov said.

The spokesman said that it was still too early to judge whether a full-scale lockdown would be required in Russia, adding that the government was continually monitoring the situation.

The Russian Federal coronavirus response center registered 20,582 new cases of the disease on Friday, a new single-day record.