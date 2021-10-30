UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign To Start In Remaining Afghan Provinces In 2-3 Days - UNICEF

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 02:50 AM

COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign to Start in Remaining Afghan Provinces in 2-3 Days - UNICEF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Some 40,000 people are vaccinated daily in Afghanistan after a vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus started mid-October in 14 of the country's 32 provinces and the remaining provinces will begin administering the shots in about a couple of days, UNICEF's representative in Afghanistan Salam Al-Janabi told Sputnik.

"UNICEF and partners are supporting a massive COVID-19 vaccination campaign targeting people in urban locations. This campaign started on October 16 in 14 Provinces. It started in the Southern region a day later," the representative said. "In the remaining provinces, it will start in the next 2 -3 days. Currently, almost 40,000 people are being vaccinated daily. This massive campaign will continue until we utilize 1.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson available in stock.

"

Afghanistan has received about 5.25 million doses of different types of vaccines both through COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility and bilateral donations, he added.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there have been 155,985 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 7,257 deaths in Afghanistan. As of October 23, a total of 2,925,490 vaccine doses have been administered, the representative added.

The Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) came to power in Afghanistan in mid-August, causing the US-backed government to collapse.

The Taliban then set up a new government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous period of Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan World United Nations Russia October Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About ..

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About Possible 5G Interference - Re ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboa ..

Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboard

2 hours ago
 Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing ..

Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing situation through dialogue: T ..

2 hours ago
 New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces ..

New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces Run for Governor - Statement

2 hours ago
 US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden ..

US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden agenda at stake

3 hours ago
 Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines d ..

Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines deal

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.