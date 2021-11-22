UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate Becomes Obligatory To Travel To, From Iraq - Airline

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 08:41 PM

COVID-19 vaccination certificates are now mandatory to enter and leave Iraq, Hussein Jalil, a spokesman for Iraqi Airways, said on Monday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) COVID-19 vaccination certificates are now mandatory to enter and leave Iraq, Hussein Jalil, a spokesman for Iraqi Airways, said on Monday.

"According to the order of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority, Iraqi Airways and other airlines operating in the country must oblige passengers, starting today (on Monday), to carry an international certificate of vaccination along with a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before the trip," Jalil told Sputnik.

The spokesman noted that Iraqi Airways has notified all of its offices in Iraq and abroad to comply with the rule.

"This order applies to everyone who leaves the country and arrives in it .

.. This decision was issued by the Civil Aviation Authority at the direction of the Supreme Committee on Health and National Security," Jalil said.

Previously, to enter Iraq only a negative PCR test was required, taken no later than 72 hours before arrival.

Sputnik V, Pfizer, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are approved for use in Iraq. Recently, the country has seen an increase in new cases of COVID-19 infection. More than 2 million infections have been identified in Iraq, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization.

