COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate to Appear in Finland by End of April - Government

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Residents of Finland will be able to receive a certificate of vaccination against coronavirus by the end of April, the country's government said in a statement.

"The government has received a report on the stage of preparation of the electronic certificate of vaccination. The certificate of vaccination can be, for example, a barcode or QR code displayed on the phone, and can also be printed on paper.

The preliminary cost estimate [of the project] is 3.5 million Euros. It is to be completed by the end of April," the government said.

The certificate will be downloaded from an electronic system with personal health information, which has been operating since 2007, to which every resident of Finland has access. The system reflects all information about the resident and his requests for medical care in the country, the results of tests, vaccinations, prescriptions, medical records, and so on.