COVID-19 Vaccination in Egypt to Be Free for Doctors, Poor Population - Health Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Vaccination from coronavirus in Egypt will be free of charge for health workers and the poor population, while the rest of the citizens will have to pay 200 Egyptian Pounds ($12.5) for two shots, Health Minister Hala Zayed said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Egypt launched a national vaccination campaign, with health workers to be vaccinated first. The country expects to receive its first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday. The remaining population will be notified about the vaccination time as new vaccine batches arrive in Egypt.

"The vaccine will be distributed free of charge to medical workers in all country's hospitals and to those citizens, who are not financially able to pay for the vaccine," Zayed said, as aired by the Egyptian ON television channel, adding that those without funds to afford the vaccination have been registered in a special system.

Other citizens will pay 200 Egyptian pounds for two shots, she noted.

Pregnant women and minors will not be vaccinated, according to the minister.

On Sunday, Zayed said that the Arab country planned to register three vaccines developed in China, the United Kingdom and Russia in the coming days.

Egypt has confirmed a total of over 161,000 cases of COVID-19, including 8,959 fatalities. Over 126,000 people have recovered from the disease.