COVID-19 Vaccination In Germany, EU May Start Next Month Following Approval - Merkel

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 04:30 PM

COVID-19 Vaccination in Germany, EU May Start Next Month Following Approval - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) Vaccination against coronavirus in Germany and the European Union will start a few days after a vaccine is authorized by the regulator, which is expected around the end of December, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.

"We have the European Medicines Agency [to assess the vaccine safety], we want this to be done thoroughly, without political pressure.

The EMA said that the decision on the vaccine approval will be made before December 29, today is December 13, so we have to wait a bit. It is possible that this will happen a little earlier, but no later than December 29. Delivery to all European countries will begin immediately after that and there will be an opportunity to start vaccination in January," Merkel said following consultations with heads of German regions.

According to the chancellor, "vaccination will begin a few days after the approval."

More Stories From World

