COVID-19 Vaccination In Italy Helped Avoid 12,000 Deaths - Study

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:20 AM

COVID-19 Vaccination in Italy Helped Avoid 12,000 Deaths - Study

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) COVID-19 vaccination has made it possible to avoid 12,000 deaths in Italy, according to a study conducted by scientists of Italy's Bruno Kessler Foundation.

The study's preprint, posted on one of the specialized medical websites, has been signed by the most prominent experts on COVID-19, head of the Higher Health Institute (ISS) Silvio Brusaferro and head of the disease prevention department at Italy's Ministry of Health Giovanni Rezza.

The authors of the study show that the negative effect of the spread of the Delta strain was completely eliminated by vaccination in July and August 2021. In the absence of a vaccination campaign from December 27, 2020 to June 30, 2021, the number of deaths due to infection would have been higher by 12,100, a description of the study says.

