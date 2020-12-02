COVID-19 Vaccination in Italy May Begin January 29 - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Vaccination against COVID-19 in Italy may begin on January 29, 2021, la Repubblica newspaper reported.

The newspaper reported with reference to Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza that in the first quarter of next year the country would receive 202 million doses, while the vaccine developed by Pfizer was expected January 23-26.

Speranza reportedly spoke about this at a meeting with leaders of parliamentary factions, which was also attended by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

According to Speranza, 300 institutions will be designated to distribute the vaccine. Doctors and other medical workers will be the first to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses. Afterwards, the vaccine will be given to social workers and residents of nursing homes and other institutions for the care of the elderly.