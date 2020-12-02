UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Vaccination In Italy May Begin January 29 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:40 AM

COVID-19 Vaccination in Italy May Begin January 29 - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Vaccination against COVID-19 in Italy may begin on January 29, 2021, la Repubblica newspaper reported.

The newspaper reported with reference to Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza that in the first quarter of next year the country would receive 202 million doses, while the vaccine developed by Pfizer was expected January 23-26.

Speranza reportedly spoke about this at a meeting with leaders of parliamentary factions, which was also attended by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

According to Speranza, 300 institutions will be designated to distribute the vaccine. Doctors and other medical workers will be the first to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses. Afterwards, the vaccine will be given to social workers and residents of nursing homes and other institutions for the care of the elderly.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Italy January May Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Uruguay May Purchase Russian Vaccine Against COVID ..

9 hours ago

Green Transition to Profoundly Affect Intertwined ..

9 hours ago

Which Americans will get the Covid vaccine first?

9 hours ago

Moscow says call to leave Moldovan breakaway regio ..

9 hours ago

Opposition reluctant to hold talks with ruling par ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.