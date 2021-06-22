UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Vaccination in Russia's St. Petersburg Up by 17% Over Week - Health Official

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Russian second-largest Russian city of St. Petersburg has increased by 17% within a week, as the government ramps up its nationwide vaccination campaign, Dmitry Lisovets, the chairman of the city's healthcare committee, said on Monday.

"We should be happy about the fact that the number of vaccinated people has increased by 17% ... compared to the previous week, but I would have been happier if this had happened a few months ago," Lisovets said.

The official added that vaccination centers across the city can provide up to 200 inoculations per day, with a current load of one-third of that.

Russia has recently been seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. On Monday, St. Petersburg registered 1,046 COVID-19 cases, up from 1,019 the day before, bringing the city's total to 458,401.

Although Russia launched vaccination drive in January 2021, so far only 19.7 million of its population of 144 million has received at least one dose of a vaccine. The slow pace of immunization led to renewed restrictions as well as incentives to get vaccinated, such as cash payments and lotteries to win a car or even an apartment.

Last week, St. Petersburg authorities set the goal to vaccinate 65% of civil servants and employees of state enterprises against COVID-19 by August 15.

