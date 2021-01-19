UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Vaccination Must Be Carried On Despite Reported Side Effects - Biologist

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 02:00 PM

Like any medication, vaccines can cause side effects and reaction, which is the body's natural response, Ancha Baranova, a professor at George Mason University's School of Systems Biology, told Sputnik, adding that the immunization against COVID-19 must be carried on despite the reported side effects, which represent a small share of the population

Several countries, including the United States, Israel, and the Netherlands, have recently reported post-vaccination side effects among those vaccinated against the virus, while Norway is investigating 23 deaths that occurred shortly after people got the vaccine.

Several countries, including the United States, Israel, and the Netherlands, have recently reported post-vaccination side effects among those vaccinated against the virus, while Norway is investigating 23 deaths that occurred shortly after people got the vaccine.

"Millions of people are now receiving vaccines. The cases [of side effects] are sporadic, while the incidence of these side effects is no greater than that of any other vaccine.

Just count these cases per million people. It is crucial to be vaccinated because the vaccine protects your life more than it threatens it," Baranova said.

According to the biologist, absolutely any vaccination or even medical procedure can cause an adverse reaction. Commenting on the 23 deaths in Norway, Baranova suggested that those were elderly patients with very poor health conditions.

The only alarming fatal case, as noted by Baranova, was reported in the US state of Florida, where a coronavirus-infected doctor died of a cardiac arrest.

The global COVID-19 case tally has exceeded 95.5 million, while the death toll is over 2 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

