COVID-19 Vaccination Of Russians Possible Only After Vaccine's Registration - Minister

The vaccination of Russians, including risk groups, can only begin after the issuance of a registration certificate, the country's Health Ministry told Sputnik on Friday, commenting on media reports that officials and doctors in Moscow were allegedly offered to be vaccinated against the coronavirus

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that medical staff and local government officials in Moscow were offered the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine, as Russia is to register the vaccine against the virus. The media outlet cited such an invitation sent to a city government official, according to which the vaccine is safe and has passed clinical trials.

"The vaccination of the population, including risk groups, is possible only after the issuance of a registration certificate in the manner prescribed by law.

The same rule applies to voluntary vaccination in the third phase of clinical trials," the ministry said.

Earlier in August, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said that mass vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia is scheduled to begin in October.

Russia's first COVID-19 vaccine has been developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defense Ministry. Clinical trials of the vaccine began on June 18 at two institutions the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital and the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University and included 38 volunteers. All of the participants developed an immunity. The first group was discharged on July 15, the second group on July 20.

