UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Pace In Moscow Rises By Four To Five Times Since August - Mayor

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 11:30 AM

COVID-19 Vaccination Pace in Moscow Rises by Four to Five Times Since August - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The COVID-19 vaccination pace in the Russian capital has increased by up to five times since late August, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"We see that vaccination has been actively renewed.

The vaccination pace has increased by four to five times in comparison with late August, when it went down to minimal figures. Elderly Moscow residents also started getting vaccinated, which is right and can not but make glad," Sobyanin said in an interview.

On Saturday, Moscow recorded 7,267 new coronavirus cases, which marked the highest number of new cases among the Russian regions.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia August Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st October 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 ..

UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Finals with victory over Oman

10 hours ago
 Memorable closing of Aqdar World Summit at Expo 20 ..

Memorable closing of Aqdar World Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.