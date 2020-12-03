Covid-19 Vaccination Stations in Moscow to Open on December 5 - Mayor

Covid-19 vaccination stations will open in Moscow on December 5, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Covid-19 vaccination stations will open in Moscow on December 5, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Thursday.

Medical personnel, social service workers and education professionals will be the first to have access to the vaccine. Those who want to get vaccinated can sign up for an injection online starting on Friday, the mayor said.

The vaccination will be done with Sputnik V vaccine.