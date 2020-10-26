UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Vaccination To Begin In Venezuela Around April - President Maduro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:00 AM

COVID-19 Vaccination to Begin in Venezuela Around April - President Maduro

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Mass vaccination against the coronavirus in Venezuela will likely start in April, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced.

"We are making progress in treatments, medication. I think that, give or take, in April, we will have a large share of vaccines from Russia, China, brought here and produced here in order to start vaccinating the population," Maduro said in a Sunday address, broadcast on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Maduro announced that thousands of doses of the Favipiravir coronavirus treatment had arrived in Venezuela from Russia.

In early October, Russia delivered the first batch of its Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine to Venezuela ” the first country in the Western Hemisphere to participate in phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine.

Last week, Maduro said that the Chinese coronavirus vaccine and Russia's Sputnik-V would be supplied to Venezuela in December and January 2021 to help the nation start administering vaccines to the most vulnerable categories of citizens, such as doctors, teachers, the elderly and those who suffer from chronic conditions.

Related Topics

Russia China Twitter Progress Venezuela January April October December Sunday From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix

6 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys armed Houthi drone targeti ..

6 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer chairs 112th meeting of GCC Financi ..

6 hours ago

&#039;Peace and coexistence remain strategic goals ..

7 hours ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov&#039;s emotional retirement ma ..

7 hours ago

29th October announced public holiday for private ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.