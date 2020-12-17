Covid-19 Vaccination to Open for New At-Risk Groups in Moscow Next Week - Mayor

Vaccination against the coronavirus will become available to people who work on public transport, media and in manufacturing, city mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Vaccination against the coronavirus will become available to people who work on public transport, media and in manufacturing, city mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Thursday.

"Starting on Monday, we're opening vaccination for people who work at manufacturing, on public transport and in mass media," the mayor said during a tour of a vaccination station in a Moscow clinic.

About 15,000 people have already been vaccinated, the mayor said.