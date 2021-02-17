UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Vaccinations For All Teachers Not Realistic Before Reopening US Schools - Fauci

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 09:32 PM

COVID-19 Vaccinations for All Teachers Not Realistic Before Reopening US Schools - Fauci

Prospects for vaccinating every teacher for the novel coronavirus before public schools reopen are unrealistic due to a limited supply of vaccines, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said in an interview on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Prospects for vaccinating every teacher for the novel coronavirus before public schools reopen are unrealistic due to a limited supply of vaccines, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said in an interview on Wednesday.

"If you are going to say that every single teacher needs to be vaccinated before you get back to school, I believe quite frankly... that that's a non-workable situation," Fauci told CBS news.

Fauci's remarks come amid a national outcry regarding reopening public schools, a process that has been hampered by objections from teachers' unions that have close ties to the Democratic Party.

Republicans on the other hand, advocate reopening schools, citing success of Catholic and other private schools in resuming classroom teaching months ago.

"You want to put a good effort to get as many [teachers vaccinated] as you can as quickly as you can, but you don't want to essentially have nobody in school until all the teachers get vaccinated," Fauci said.

Schools can be safely opened with widespread use of protective gear such as masks and other mitigation measures such as smaller classrooms, Fauci added.

When asked when the vaccine would be broadly available to the general public, Fauci said the target is July, and not April as once anticipated - due to delays in production of a third vaccine by Johnson & Johnson in addition to those from Pfizer and Moderna.

Related Topics

April July All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

14th Innovation Arabia to go virtual

17 minutes ago

Primary balance witnesses surplus of Rs337 bn in 1 ..

21 seconds ago

MoHAP Under-Secretary inspects healthcare services ..

33 minutes ago

India Offers 200,000 Coronavirus Vaccine Doses to ..

24 seconds ago

Nigerian President Deploys Security Forces to Resc ..

34 minutes ago

US Seeks to Advance Creation of Financing Mechanis ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.