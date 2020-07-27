UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Vaccine Begins First Late-State Trial Under 'Operation Warp Speed' - Health Dept.

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

COVID-19 Vaccine Begins First Late-State Trial Under 'Operation Warp Speed' - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) US scientists have begun a phase three trial of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by the biotechnology company Moderna after early tests not only showed that it was safe, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said in a press release on Monday.

"The vaccine efficacy trial is the first to be implemented under Operation Warp Speed, a multi-agency collaboration led by HHS that aims to accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of medical countermeasures for COVID-19," the NIH said in a press release.

The vaccine, known as mRNA-1273, was co-developed by Moderna with funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, the release said.

NIH plans to conduct the trial at multiple US clinical research sites with participation of approximately 30,000 adult volunteers who do not have COVID-19.

The release also included a web link where potential volunteers can apply to participate.

"results from early-stage clinical testing indicate the investigational mRNA-1273 vaccine is safe and immunogenic, supporting the initiation of a Phase 3 clinical trial," NIAID Director Anthony Fauci said in the release.

Moderna said in a separate press release saidthat nearly 100 clinical research sites would be used and that candidates with representative demography would be enrolled in the trial.

The United States remains the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases, over 4.2 million, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

