UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Vaccine Developer AstraZeneca's Net Profits Double In Q1 Of 2021

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:50 PM

COVID-19 Vaccine Developer AstraZeneca's Net Profits Double in Q1 of 2021

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The UK-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca reported on Friday that its net profit doubled in the first quarter of 2021, with the COVID-19 vaccine developed with University of Oxford contributing $275 million to the $7.32 billion revenue growth during the period.

According to the earnings statement, the company's net profit reached $1.56 billion between January and March, compared to $780 million last year.

"We delivered solid progress in the first quarter of 2021 and continued to advance our portfolio of life-changing medicines," Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca's Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, was quoted as saying.

Soriot said that the sales of new cancer drugs contributed over half of the 15 percent "robust" revenue growth delivered during the period.

The pharmaceutical company also said it has delivered over 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to more than 120 countries through COVAX, the multilateral facility led by the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization and other organizations to help low- and middle-income counties to have access to the jabs.

The earnings statement comes as the company is facing troubles with its flagship coronavirus vaccine due to the blood-clotting side effects, including fatal cases, which have prompted several countries to suspend its use or restrict the shot to elderly people mostly those over 60s.

However, both the United Kingdom and the European Union medicines regulators have recommended to continue using the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, saying that the blood clots associated to the vaccine are rare and that the benefits outweigh the risks.

Related Topics

World Drugs European Union Company Progress Oxford Alliance United Kingdom January March Cancer Blood Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Video showing police officers dancing to spread aw ..

23 minutes ago

PM to pay a day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan

56 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases top 150M: Johns Hopkins

50 minutes ago

Chinese envoy calls on Air Chief

50 minutes ago

DC Tank for timely completion of developmental sch ..

50 minutes ago

Over 253 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered a ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.