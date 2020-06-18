UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Vaccine First Tested On 18 Volunteers In Russian Hospital - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 04:33 PM

COVID-19 Vaccine First Tested on 18 Volunteers in Russian Hospital - Defense Ministry

A COVID-19 vaccine has been tested on 18 volunteers in a Russian hospital, they have not reported any side effects or complained about their health so far, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) A COVID-19 vaccine has been tested on 18 volunteers in a Russian hospital, they have not reported any side effects or complained about their health so far, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"At the moment, based on survey and check-up of volunteers, there are no side effects or complications. After the vaccine was injected, all volunteers will remain under close supervision of medical professionals," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia All

Recent Stories

Study on Arabian freshwater fish released

20 minutes ago

TRA sponsors ITU&#039;s remote meeting platform

35 minutes ago

India lists priorities as new Security Council mem ..

50 minutes ago

Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria Ov ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador Summoned to German Foreign Mini ..

2 minutes ago

Exporters hail approval of PPEs exports items from ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.