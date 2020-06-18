COVID-19 Vaccine First Tested on 18 Volunteers in Russian Hospital - Defense Ministry

A COVID-19 vaccine has been tested on 18 volunteers in a Russian hospital, they have not reported any side effects or complained about their health so far, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) A COVID-19 vaccine has been tested on 18 volunteers in a Russian hospital, they have not reported any side effects or complained about their health so far, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"At the moment, based on survey and check-up of volunteers, there are no side effects or complications. After the vaccine was injected, all volunteers will remain under close supervision of medical professionals," the ministry said in a statement.