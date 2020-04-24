UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Vaccine Needs To Be Universal, Available For All Worldwide - UN Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) A vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), when developed, should be universal and available for every individual across the world, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Friday.

Guterres was speaking at the World Health Organization's launch of the call for international support to speed up the development and equitable access to new COVID-19 tools.

"The world needs the development, production and equitable delivery of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, therapeutics and diagnostics," Guterres said. "Not a vaccine or treatments for one country or one region or one-half of the world � but a vaccine and treatment that are affordable, safe, effective, easily-administered and universally available � for everyone, everywhere.

The UN chief said that in the battle against the COVID-19 enemy, the international community should put people first and set politics aside. Governments also need to share data, prepare production capacity, mobilize their resources and engage communities.

Guterres added that for too long, global public goods, such as a clean environment, cybersecurity and peace, had been underinvested.

"So, let this be one vital lesson of this pandemic: the need for new urgency in support of global public goods and universal health coverage," he said.

There are over 2.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide, with the global death toll standing at 191,962, according to Johns Hopkins University.

