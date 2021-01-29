UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Vaccine Of US Company Novavax Shows 89.3% Efficacy In Phase 3 Trial In UK - Firm

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 04:30 AM

COVID-19 Vaccine of US Company Novavax Shows 89.3% Efficacy in Phase 3 Trial in UK - Firm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The coronavirus vaccine developed by the US company of Novavax has demonstrated 89.3 percent efficacy during the phase 3 trials conducted in the United Kingdom, the company said in a statement.

"Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that NVX-CoV2373, its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, met the Primary endpoint, with a vaccine efficacy of 89.3%, in its Phase 3 clinical trial conducted in the United Kingdom (UK)," the company said in a statement on late Thursday.

In July, Novavax received $1.6 billion from the US government to develop the vaccine against the coronavirus. The European Union, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand have already expressed their wish to purchase this vaccine.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 101.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.18 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Australia European Union Company United Kingdom Philippines March July From Government Billion Million New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

6 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

4 hours ago

Number of Ukrainians Willing to Participate in Pro ..

4 hours ago

US Ad Blitz Seeks Biden Clemency for Non-Violent P ..

4 hours ago

EU agency recommends 3 weeks between Pfizer/BioNTe ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.