COVID-19 Vaccine Producer To Take Corrective Action After Millions Of Doses Lost - CEO

Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Emergent BioSolutions, a company that received a $628 million government contract to assist in the production of COVID-19 vaccines, will be taking corrective action following the contamination and subsequent destruction of 15 million doses, CEO Robert G. Kramer told the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Wednesday.

The company is currently under investigation by House officials after failing to provide a single usable vaccine to the public yet, primarily because of the contaminated batch made in their Bayview facility. Kramer stressed, however, that the company does have 100 million doses of the J&J vaccine currently awaiting FDA approval.

"We have implemented an array of corrective steps. Critically, we've removed the AstraZeneca vaccine candidate from Bayview, which is now dedicated only to the J&J vaccine," Kramer said.

During the same hearing, Kramer and other company executives came under fire for allegations of insider trading, general incompetence, and questions about whether they fairly received the government contract, considering the company's links to Dr. Robert Kadlec, who worked with the company prior to his role as an advisor in the Trump administration.

