COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements at Border, ArriveCan App to Become Optional - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The Canadian government plans to drop the COVID-19 vaccine requirement to enter to country and make the ArriveCan application optional by the end of September, the Globe and Mail reported.

Canada's Federal Government plans to drop most of its current COVID-19 requirements to enter the country by land, air and sea by September 30, the report said on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The plans include dropping the vaccine requirement and random testing of travelers, the report said.

However, masks will remain mandatory in airplanes and trains at the direction of Canada's Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos, the report added.

In June, the government suspended the vaccine requirement for federal workers and federally regulated sectors as well as for domestic travelers given that more than 32 million Canadians had been inoculated.