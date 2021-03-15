UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Fuels UK Business Optimism - Survey

The successful rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines in the United Kingdom has pushed UK business optimism to its highest level since 2015, with hotels and restaurants being the most optimistic sectors, data from a survey released on Monday has shown

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) , The successful rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines in the United Kingdom has pushed UK business optimism to its highest level since 2015, with hotels and restaurants being the most optimistic sectors, data from a survey released on Monday has shown.

According to the study conducted by Accenture/ IHS Markit, 68 percent of the 1,400 firms polled last month expect an increase in business activity during the year ahead, while barely 11 percent forecast a reduction.

"At +57% in February, the resulting net balance was up sharply from +34% last October, signalling the highest levels of business optimism since June 2015," the Irish consulting firm and the London-based American-UK information provider said in a press release.

Commenting on the survey, Rachel Barton, strategy & consulting lead at Accenture UK & Ireland, said: "After a tough year it is encouraging to see business confidence bouncing back.

Although we are not out of the woods yet, it is important for UK business to take advantage of this confidence in order to build a sustainable recovery."

The Accenture/IHS Markit UK business outlook also show that hotels and restaurants owners have changed their perception and from being the least confident sector in October last year have now become the most optimistic, with 79 percent expecting a strong recovery in the coming months.

Business optimism was widely based on the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination program in the UK, where more than 24,1 million people have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The governments plan is for all adults in the country to have been offered their first dose by the end of July or even earlier.

The easing of the COVID-19 lockdown measures, with the hospitality sector scheduled to reopen in the coming weeks, also fuelled optimism among the UK business sector.

